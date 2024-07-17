Quiet weather lingers into weekend followed by rain chances returning

High pressure will remain locked into place over the Upper Midwest through Saturday with seasonably cool and less humid weather.

Other than some bouts of clouds here and there, expect lots of sunshine with temperatures hovering near or below average in the 70s for highs from Wednesday through Saturday. Night lows are expected to be cool in the 50s and 60s.

The Climate Prediction Center has the Weather First area locked in with near to below average temperatures likely during the six-to-ten day period from July 22-26.

The high pressure moves further east on Sunday as moisture begins to nudge back in leading to higher dew points and humidity. That will also lead to the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms.

Active weather looks to return next week with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms from Monday through Wednesday. Severe weather isn’t expected at this time. Better timing of those rain chances will get narrowed down as it gets closer.