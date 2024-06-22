Quiet weather into the start of next week

Thunderstorms with heavy rain have come to an end, thank goodness. While a few showers lingered in parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Saturday evening, the threat for severe storms and soaking rain has passed to our south and east. It’s a good opportunity to take a breather Sunday and let things dry out.

There are still going to be areas along flooded rivers that will continue to deal with flood waters. Those along the Cedar River, for instance, where the crest is expected to occur in Charles City Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, most streams and rivers in southern Minnesota will be receding through Sunday. Numerous Flood Warnings will still be in effect for some through Sunday.

Temperatures will be seasonably warm Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Some clouds will linger Sunday morning, but we’ll be into sunshine by the late morning to early afternoon.

This coming week’s weather is going to be generally quiet, although thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. Late in the week, another round of stronger storms appears possible Friday, and a few showers will linger into Saturday. Temperatures will remain typical for this time of the year, in the upper 70s to lower 80s.