Quiet weather expected through the weekend

Precipitation chances continue to look slim to none heading through the weekend into next week.

The upper-level pattern will be predominately out of the northwest which is not the path or pattern that is typical for major storms.

A northwest flow is generally the pattern where clipper systems develop and pass through Canada into the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. Sometimes they can pack a punch, but normally they are on the weaker end.

There is some indication that a few of these clipper systems may slide through the region next week with rain or snow, or a mixture of both a possibility, but that will be dependent on the temperatures.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day precipitation outlook has a chance of near-normal precipitation as February comes to an end.

It’s still too soon and early to know if they will have any impact on the Weather First area. Expect details o be clearer in the days ahead. In the meantime, enjoy the quiet stretch of weather.