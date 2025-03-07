Quiet, warmer and plenty of sun the next several days

Happy Friday afternoon everyone!

We are entering a rinse and repeat pattern of sorts the next several days with regards to temperatures, sky conditions, and precipitation chances. Fortunately, this consists of plenty of sunshine, warmer temperatures, and generally quiet weather!

Temperatures will be near average Friday night into Saturday morning, with lows in the low 20F’s for most locations. Temperatures rebound nicely on Saturday, and while snowpack will limit high temperatures further south and west of Rochester, everyone should see low to mid 40F’s for highs.

Snowmelt Saturday will aid in temperatures climbing further Sunday. Most locations will see highs in the upper 40F’s, with even a 50F or two possible. Winds will be a bit breezy this weekend out of the southwest, gusting up to 30 mph Saturday, and 25 mph Sunday. Sustained winds will be between 10 to 20 mph. A typical price to pay for warmer temperatures this time of year.

We keep the sunshine around into early next week, with high temperatures well into the 50F’s Monday. Not sold on some reaching 60F quite yet, as lingering snow pack and higher surface moisture may put a lid on high temperatures, especially west of Rochester.

A cold front passes through Monday night, sending high temperatures tanking Tuesday, down into the low to mid 40F’s. Still mild for this time of year, but much cooler compared to Monday.

Temperatures repeat the rebound Wednesday through Friday, with highs back into the 50F’s Thursday, and potentially approaching 60F next Friday. Too soon to have any high confidence in such warmth, however.

Clouds increase toward the middle and end of next week, with model guidance set in on a late week storm system…way to early to dive into any details but something to watch!

For now, the takeaways for this weekend and most of next week are breezy, sunny, mild, and quiet!