Quiet, warm summer week ahead

Most of the Canadian wildfire smoke has cleared the area, and the passing of a front in addition to cloud cover has kept Monday’s temperatures down below average. Thanks to a northwest wind, temperatures are running in the upper 60s to low 70s around southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Clouds will begin to clear out Monday evening and a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky can be expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will once again make it into the mid-50s Tuesday morning.

The rest of this week is looking to remain seasonably warm and drama-free. There is a very slight chance a passing front may force a few showers to for Tuesday night and very early Wednesday morning, but if it manages to even rain there will only be around a trace at best. Generally speaking, this is going to be another very quiet week of weather and a good opportunity to get those outdoor projects done due to seasonable temperatures and low humidity. There are no signs of considerable rain in the forecast, so drought will continue to expand and intensify.