Quiet, warm start to the week

High pressure will build into the region from the north on Monday leading to a quiet and mostly sunny day.

Temperatures are expected to be seasonably mild for late August with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Dew point temperatures will generally be in the 50s leading to a comfortable day as humidity is expected to be low.

There may be some haze at times due to smoke from Canadian wildfires as the upper air flow will primarily be out of the northwest allowing some of the smoke shifting south into the Upper Midwest.

The wind is expected to be light out of the east-to-northeast.