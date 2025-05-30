Quiet, warm and smoky through the weekend

Summer warmth is back and will remain through the weekend into next week. Along with the warmth comes a quiet weather pattern and a light wind through Sunday. Unfortunately, winds aloft are pushing Canadian wildfire smoke our way which will keep the sunlight filtered through the weekend.

At times Saturday through Monday, smoke will reach the surface so we’ll not only see it but smell it.

An Air Quality Alert has been hoisted until 6 PM Monday for all of Minnesota and Wisconsin. While there isn’t an official alert out for Iowa, the air quality will be equally as poor at times.

Highs will remain above average through Monday with temperatures gradually rising from around 80 on Saturday to the mid to upper 80s early next week.

A more potent storm system and associated front will push through Monday and night and Tuesday bringing the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. At this time, the severe threat looks minimal around southern Minnesota and north Iowa and will be higher for areas to our south and west.

After Monday, highs drop back to the 70s for Tuesday through the rest of next week.