Quiet, warm and humid Friday

High pressure perched over the Great Lakes region will keep the Weather First area dry as the week comes to a close.

There will be some clouds around at times, but overall expect a mostly sunny day.

The wind will be out of the south and at times it will be breezy as gusts up to 25 MPH are possible.

The southerly wind will bring in some slightly warmer air and moisture as high temperatures climb a few degrees above average with most places in the low 80s.

Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 60s so there will be some humidity in the air.

Overall, plan on a very typical late July day which makes it ideal for any outdoor activities or events.