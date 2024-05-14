Quiet, warm and bright into Wednesday

Aside from some lingering haze across the area from wildfire smoke, we’ve had another quiet, warm day. Through Tuesday, the air quality has been ranked as “moderate”, which is between “good” and “unhealthy for sensitive groups”. Skies remain clear tonight through Wednesday morning.

We’re in for a mostly sunny sky through a majority of Wednesday, with clouds gradually increasing late Wednesday afternoon to early evening.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely after Midnight Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. This rain won’t fall across all of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, but it’s likely there will be rain for some of us.

This weekend is going to be warmer with highs around 80 on Saturday, coming back down to the mid-70s on Sunday. An isolated shower or two is possible Friday afternoon to evening, and again Sunday afternoon to evening. Once again, it’s likely we’ll see a little rain, but rain is not likely for all of us and will not last all weekend.