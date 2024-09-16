Quiet, very warm Monday

The week will start quiet and warm as summertime temperatures continue to grip the Weather First area.

High pressure situated over the Great Lakes region will have an influence on the local weather keeping the area dry.

Other than some high-level clouds there will be lots of sunshine filtering through.

It’ll be a warm day with high temperatures expecting to be in the middle-to-upper 80s with some places possibly approaching 90°. These numbers are well above the average high this time of year which is in the lower 70s.

Dew point temperatures will climb into the middle 60s so it will feel a bit humid.

The wind is expected to be light around 5 to 10 MPH out of the southeast.

Other than a few passing clouds, the weather is expected to be quiet under a mostly clear sky heading through Monday night with temperature dropping into the lower 60s by Tuesday morning.