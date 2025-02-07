Quiet, typically cool Friday, snow likely Saturday

Wind gusts on our Thursday afternoon exceeded 50 mph in places, and thankfully, the winds are backing off Thursday night into Friday morning.

The week will wrap up on a quiet note with a much lighter wind around 5 mph and a partly sunny sky along with seasonably cool temperatures.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued by the National Weather Service for Saturday’s snow potential for a few counties along I-90 and many more to the north of us. At this time, it’s looking like the highest snowfall totals will stay in central Minnesota to west-central Wisconsin.

However, we’re still in for up to a few inches of snow in southeast Minnesota with a forecast range of 1 to 3 inches. Less snow will fall in northern Iowa with most totals there in the trace to 1 inch range.

This Saturday’s storm system will come with a generally light wind, so we’re not looking at considerable issues with blowing snow. The majority of snow will fall early Saturday morning and will come to an end Saturday afternoon.

After Saturday, much cooler air will begin pouring into the region. Highs drop back to the teens Sunday, and we may not make it out of the single digits on Tuesday. Highs will be in the teens the majority of next week and lows will drop below zero from Tuesday through Thursday.