Quiet tonight with warmer temperatures for Monday

Other than the smoky skies today, we saw plenty of filtered sunshine across the Weather First area, and warmer temperatures as well! High temperatures reached into the low to mid 70F’s, a bit warmer than what we have seen the last few days.

Heading into tonight, skies will remain clear other than some smoke, with winds calming down. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50F’s closer to Rochester, with low 50F’s for the remainder of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Some locations may even fall below 50F by morning, especially near Mason City.

Tomorrow will feature plenty of sunshine, with little, if any, cloud cover to speak of. Skies will still likely be a bit hazy thanks to the wildfire smoke still sticking around, but the thicker smoke moves east of the area by the afternoon hours.

High temperatures will be in the low 80F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, assuming the smoky skies do not act to prevent as much surface warming as is currently expected. Dew points may push 60F toward evening, but overall the humidity remains in the comfortable range into Monday night. Winds will be out of the SSW thanks to high pressure to our southeast, but it will not be quite as breezy as it was today.

Overall, Monday looks like it will be a fantastic start to the work week, with summerlike temperatures, comfortable humidity levels, and plenty of sunshine!