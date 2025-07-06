Quiet tonight, a bit more cloud cover Monday

It has been a gorgeous day across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, especially compared to this past Saturday! With plenty of sunshine and light winds, high temperatures made it into the low 80F’s, while dew points held on in the low-mid 60F’s.

Temperatures cool into the 70F’s heading through this evening, under a clear sky as daytime heating wanes and cumulus cloud development comes to an end. Temperatures bottom out in the low 60F’s overnight across the region, with just a few passing clouds. Winds will be light to calm, making for a quiet night.

Dew points and air temperatures will be very close together by early Monday morning, leading to the possibility of patchy fog across the area. The best chances to see fog will be between 4:00 AM to 6:00 AM or so, when air temperatures and dew points are closest. With that said, you may encounter a few fog banks on your way in to work.

Any morning fog lifts quickly through the morning hours, as temperatures climb into the 70F’s, reaching into the low 80F’s Monday afternoon. Winds remain light to calm across the area, with dew points remaining in the low-mid 60F’s.

Cloud cover will increase during the morning hours as a decaying storm complex passes the area by well to the southwest. Limited amounts of instability build up in the atmosphere Monday afternoon may spark a stray shower or thunderstorm across the area; however, most, if not all, locations will remain dry.

A subtle upper level trough in the jet stream will approach the area Monday, sparking thunderstorms across the Dakota’s and Western Minnesota during the evening hours. While this activity will be tracking our direction, unfavorable conditions will likely lead to this storm complex dissipating before it arrives Monday night.