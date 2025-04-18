Quiet to start the weekend, rain chances return later Sunday, warmer next week

Happy Friday everyone!

It has been sort of a dreary day out there, with plenty of clouds, cooler temperatures and a chilly breeze. A bit of a contrast to yesterday, but all part of the Minnesota/Iowa spring time experience!

Clouds will decrease overnight tonight as low pressure drifts away from the area, but temperatures will remain on the chilly side, dropping into the low to mid 30F’s. Clouds continue to decrease into Saturday, and we’ll kick off the holiday weekend with plenty of sun, a light northwest wind, and highs in the low to mid 50F’s.

A trough of low pressure currently situated across the southwestern United States will gradually work its way northeastward through the weekend. Clouds will begin to build again Saturday night as the low pressure approaches the area. Low temperatures will once again settle in the low to mid 30F’s.

For those worried about rain impacting Eastern morning, we should be in the clear. Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day, but rain will hold off until the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be slightly warmer, in the mid 50F’s for most. Winds remain light out of the ESE at around 5 to 10 mph.

Scattered showers transition to a steady rain Sunday night into Monday morning as low pressure passes just to the southeast of the area. A corridor of heavier rain is expected to situate itself across southeastern Minnesota, portions of northern Iowa, and into western Wisconsin.

Rain totals look likely to reach at least 0.5″, with some model guidance on board with as much as 1″ of rain. Another promising soaker!

But here is where it gets interesting…temperatures bottom out in the mid 30F’s Sunday night into Monday morning. While these temperatures are above freezing, the depth of warmer air aloft may be thin enough to allow a few snowflakes to mix in, especially early Monday morning. No snow accumulations expected at this time, but, you could see a few flakes.

Monday will be cooler, with highs in the low to mid 50F’s once again, with plenty of clouds and a chance for showers. Shower chances continue into Tuesday, with perhaps a few thunderstorms in the mix, but chances are about 50-50 you see any rain both Monday and Tuesday.

Highs in the mid 60F’s return Tuesday and Wednesday, with lower rain chances for Wednesday. The active pattern may continue into the end of next week, with highs remaining in the 60F’s.

Pretty typical April weather…we love it right?