Quiet to end the week, warmer weather on the way for next week

Happy Friday everyone! The snow has finally come to an end across the area early this morning, but the roads are still quite hazardous in many spots, including some main roads. You’ll certainly want to be mindful of these conditions and take it slow out there this morning when encountering any slick/snow covered roads.

Clouds hang around most of the day, although odds of us seeing at least a few peeks of sun are fairly high. Temperatures will be on the cold side, with highs only reaching into the upper teens to low 20F’s. Winds will make it feel even colder, gusting out of the northwest up to 25 mph at times during the morning. Overall, wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits while you are heading to work/school, so you’ll want to bundle up!

Low temperatures Friday night drop into the single digits to near 0F for most of us, making for a bitterly cold winter night. Fortunately, winds diminish during the evening helping it to not feel as cold as it would with the wind, making for a rather stagnant night under a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday will still be on the cold side, with highs right around 20F. We’ll start out with some sunshine, but clouds quickly increase during the afternoon. More cloud cover will keep temperatures from bottoming out as low as they will Friday night, with lows in the low teens Saturday night.

Sunday we see the beginning of a major warming trend, with highs in the low 30F’s and a partly cloudy sky! Southeast winds will be on the breezy side, gusting up to 25 mph at times during the afternoon.

The mild temperatures stick around through the entirety of next week, with highs in the low 30F’s Monday and Tuesday, highs in the mid 30F’s for Christmas Day, and highs into the upper 30F’s and even lower 40F’s by the end of next week, and the following weekend!

While we are watching for the potential of a few weak weather systems throughout next week, there are no chances worth mentioning at this time, given a high degree of uncertainty. For now, odds favor a cloudy sky nearly everyday next week, so you’ll want to get out and enjoy any sunshine around this weekend while we still have it!