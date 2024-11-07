Quiet to end the week, rain chances return for the weekend

Happy Thursday morning everyone! There is a beautiful day ahead of us, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 50F’s for highs, which fall slightly above the long term average for this time of year.

Friday will feature more sunshine, despite increasing high level cirrus clouds during the afternoon from the southwest. These clouds are associated with an approaching weather system currently over New Mexico and Colorado, but will not bring any rain to our area until the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, temperatures will remain in the low 50F’s for both Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday morning, giving way to a chance for afternoon showers. The rain chances continue through Saturday night and linger into Sunday morning.

Rainfall accumulations do not look impressive or truly note worthy at this time. This will be a relatively quick event, with rain more scattered in nature, and not all that long lasting either. Nonetheless, any rain we can get this time of year is highly beneficial, especially given the ongoing drought.

Next week we start off quiet, with high temperatures in the mid 50F’s for Veteran’s Day and a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday will be very similar, with partly cloudy skies, and highs in the mid to upper 50F’s.

Rain chances return the middle of next week, but details remain fuzzy at this time given that the event is still a bit far off. Otherwise the remainder of the forecast features temperatures slightly above average for this time of year, with highs in the upper 40F’s to low 50F’s.