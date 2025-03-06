Quiet through the weekend with warmer spring-like temperatures into next week

The storm system that brought the snow and wind to the Weather First area on Wednesday is now long gone as quiet weather returns which will last through the weekend into next week.

Thursday will have plentiful sunshine along with a much lighter wind. High temperatures will be close to if not slightly above average for most with highs in the middle-to-upper 30s. A few places may touch 40°.

Clouds will build late in the afternoon and evening ahead of a system that will primarily track south into the central portions of Iowa. However, some light snow is possible across North Iowa late Thursday night into Friday morning with minor accumulations under one inch.

Clouds will clear out heading into Friday afternoon with high temperatures again near average in the middle 30s.

The weekend will be quiet with plentiful sunshine and warmer temperatures in the upper 30s on Saturday and middle 40s on Sunday.

The warmth kicks in early next week with highs well into the 50s on Monday and Tuesday before cooling into the 40s by midweek.

The weather looks fairly quiet into next week, however some precipitation chances will be possible late in the week into the following weekend as a system looks to pass through the region. More specifics can be expected into next week.