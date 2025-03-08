Quiet through most of next week, with a temperature roller coaster

Good Saturday afternoon!

It has been a beautiful day across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, but it sure has been breezy out there! Temperatures successfully climbed into the 40F’s, with most locations around us getting to 50F. Snow cover is still holding our temperatures back it seems!

Snow cover will continue to slowly decrease in the coming days, which will allow 50F’s to make it into our area as soon as Sunday! We’ll keep the sunshine around through the rest of this weekend as well, with winds still breezy, but slightly lighter on Sunday, around 25 to 30 mph.

Temperatures spike on Monday, with plenty of sunshine and highs likely reaching 60F, especially for those who no longer have snow on the ground. Winds will once again be a bit breezy out of the southwest, gusting up to 25 mph during the afternoon. Because of these breezy conditions, as well as surge of warm air north ahead of an approaching cold front, even locations with snow still have a shot of seeing 60F.

A cold front passes through Monday night, sending temperatures tumbling into the upper 20F’s by Tuesday morning. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 40F’s Tuesday, chilly compared to Monday, but still mild for this time of year!

Temperatures begin to recover Wednesday, reaching well into the 50F’s by the mid afternoon. Even warmer temperatures arrive for Thursday, with highs nearing/reaching 60F across the area.

By the end of next week, a well defined and amplified trough of low pressure will begin its eastward trek across the United States. Moisture and temperature returns ahead of the trough look very impressive already, and highs well into the 60F’s are an increasing possibility for next Friday.

The only chance of precipitation during the next week or so comes as this trough approaches our area, bringing a chance for showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms, late Friday into Saturday. Too soon to go into many specifics, but it is something to certainly watch.

Until then, plenty of sun, warmer temperatures and melting snow! Enjoy the rest of this beautiful weekend!