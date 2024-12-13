Quiet through most of Friday; rain, sleet, and snow move in Friday evening, lasting through Saturday

Despite the recent cold snap, an approaching storm system will draw warm air overhead making for a wintry mess of precipitation Friday night through Saturday.

A glaze of ice is likely, along with some minor accumulations of snowfall. A few pockets of isolated snowfall totals reaching 2-4 inches is not out of the question. This would be preferable to freezing rain, especially for travelers, but even where there is snow there will likely be a thin glaze of ice as well.

By late Sunday morning, temperatures will rise just above freezing and will remain there through Sunday afternoon.

If you have travel plans Friday night through Saturday, be sure to stay up to date on the latest forecast and road conditions.