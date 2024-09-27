Quiet, sunny, summerlike weekend ahead

The quiet weather pattern as of late will roll on into the weekend delivering sunshine and summerlike warm temperatures.

Saturday and Sunday will both have lots of sunshine, a light wind, fairly low humidity and warmer than average temperatures. Highs are expected to range from the upper 70s to lower 80s with night lows generally in the 50s.

The summerlike warmth and quiet weather will continue into Monday before cooler, more seasonal weather arrives on Tuesday through the rest of the week.