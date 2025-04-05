Quiet, sunny, milder Sunday, cooling down early next week

The breezy but quiet weather continues this weekend. Saturday’s temperatures topped out in the mid-40s with a strong dose of sunshine. A warmer Sunday is on the way.

Highs will make their way back to the mid-50s Sunday afternoon after a chilly start to the day. We’ll continue to see a lot of sunshine Sunday with a subtle increase in clouds in the late afternoon to evening.

Another cold front slides through southern Minnesota and north Iowa Sunday evening bringing a big batch of colder, Canadian air with it. Highs will stay in the 30s for many of us Sunday afternoon. A brief snow shower is possible along that cold front Sunday night.

Temperatures will gradually moderate through next week. Highs return to “normal” Wednesday with highs around or just above 50 degrees. The end of the week is looking milder with highs nearing 60 degrees by Friday. The upward trend will continue into next weekend with the possibility of highs in the 70s for some of us!