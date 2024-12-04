Quiet, sunny and frigid Thursday

Thursday will have a January-like feel to it as Arctic air finds its way into the region as a brief cold snap overtakes the area.

A cold front will slide through on Wednesday with cold air following. Temperatures will plummet through Wednesday afternoon before bottoming out in the single digits by Thursday morning. A blustery wind of 25-30 mph will likely lead to wind chills in the teens below-zero!

Despite sunshine, temperatures will only manage to climb into the middle teens for highs by Thursday afternoon. A brisk northwest wind will gust up to 25 mph at times leading to single digit wind chills throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to drop back into the single digits for low temperatures by Friday morning.