Quiet, sunny and comfortable Tuesday

Tuesday will be much of the same from the last several days as quiet and comfortable weather is once again expected.

The only difference is there may be some haze in the sky due to smoke from Canadian wildfires mainly north of I-90. The smoke is expected to stay aloft in the atmosphere and not make it to the surface.

High pressure which has led to the beautiful weather over the last few days will continue its dominance overhead leading to a quiet day under a mainly sunny sky.

There will be a southerly breeze at times with gusts up to 20 to 25 MPH.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the middle-to-upper 70s which is near average for early September.

Dew point temperatures will be in the 50s leading to low humidity and a comfortable day.