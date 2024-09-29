Quiet Sunday Night, windier and warmer Monday

We are going to see a lot of the same in terms of temperatures and sky conditions as we start the new workweek. Winds are going to ramp up as we head into the afternoon though, switching our weather up just a little from what we have had the last week.

Skies tonight will remain clear thanks to high pressure overhead. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50F’s across all of the Weather First area. Patchy fog will once again be possible in some locations, especially those of lower elevation. Winds will be light out of the southeast at around 5 mph.

Monday will be another sunny day across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Clouds may begin to increase slightly as we head into the later afternoon hours, but the most noticeable feature in the weather will likely be the wind.

A cold front will be tracking across Minnesota Monday afternoon into Monday evening. Windy conditions will accompany this cold front, with winds ahead of the front out of the south at 5 to 15 mph, shifting to the northwest behind the front, with gusts up to 25 mph.

There are no precipitation chances with this front, despite the colder air arriving behind it. Very dry air near the surface and along the front, along with very minimal forcing, will make it very difficult for even a spotty shower to develop across the local area. With that said, have excluded any chance of rain from the short term forecast.

Overall, Monday appears to be the final day of 80F weather across our area from this warm stretch, but we keep the sunshine and generally quiet weather even as a strong cold front passes through. A fairly typical setup for this time of year.