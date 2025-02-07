Quiet, seasonal Friday with near average temperatures

The week will come to a quiet end with seasonal and near average temperatures.

Clouds will thicken up through the day with some sunshine squeezing through at times, but plan on more clouds than sun.

Temperatures will go from the single digits and teens to start the day with afternoon highs ranging from the middle 20s to lower 30s.

The wind will be much lighter than it was on Thursday around 5-10 mph out of the west.

Clouds will remain overhead through Friday night with a chance of snow late toward daybreak early Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens.