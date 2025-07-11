Quiet, seasonably warm weekend with lower humidity

High pressure will build into the Upper Midwest through the weekend leading to quiet weather with sunshine and lower humidity.

A brief light shower or sprinkles will be possible early Saturday as a frontal boundary passes through the Weather First area. Clouds will gradually clear through the morning leading to sunshine as the high pressure gets established bringing in drier air.

Saturday will be a breezy day with a westerly wind gusting up to 20 mph at times.

Temperatures are expected to push into the upper 70s to near 80° by late afternoon. Dew point temperatures will be around the lower 60s so the humidity will be a bit noticeable.

A clear sky will be overhead Saturday night with cool overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s by Sunday morning with a lighter wind.

High pressure will remain firmly overhead on Sunday leading to a mainly sunny sky. The wind will switch to the southwest bringing in some warmer air as high temperatures get back to near or slightly above average in the lower 80s. The humidity will also continue to be noticeable, but not terrible.