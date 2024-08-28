Quiet, seasonably warm Wednesday

The Weather First area will be in between storms systems on Wednesday leading to a quiet day overall.

Areas of fog, locally dense in some spots, and low-level clouds will be around to start the day. However, once the sun rises and the air begins to mix, the fog and clouds will gradually clear leading to a mostly sunny sky by late morning into the afternoon.

It’ll be a seasonably warm day with temperatures a few degrees above average as highs are expected to climb into the lower-to-middle 80s.

There will be some humidity in the air as dew point temperatures are expected to push into the upper 60s.

Some clouds will remain through Wednesday night as temperatures dip down into the lower 60s by Thursday morning.