Quiet, seasonably mild weekend ahead

Seasonably mild and quiet weather is expected this upcoming weekend which will be perfect for anyone wishing to get outdoors to a pumpkin patch before Halloween.

A large area of high pressure will build in on Friday and linger across the area through the weekend leading to quiet weather with plentiful sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to be seasonably mild and near-to-above average on Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle-to-upper 50s. Night lows will be chilly in the 30s.

A southerly wind will develop on Sunday as the high pressure shifts further east. As a result, temperatures will get a bit of a boost with highs in the lower-to-middle 60s.

Temperatures will continue to warm to near 70° on Monday.