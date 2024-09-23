Quiet, seasonably mild weather this week

The weather pattern overall will be fairly quiet as temperatures are expected to be seasonably mild during the first full week of fall.

High pressure will largely be in control leading to quiet weather this week with some clouds here and there, but overall there will be lots of sunshine most days.

High temperatures are expected to moderate from the upper 60s on Monday to the lower 70s on Tuesday and the mid-to-upper 70s from Wednesday through the rest of the week which is several degrees above average for late September.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook has a high likelihood of above average temperatures continuing into next week during the September 28th through October 2nd period.

Meanwhile, the Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day precipitation outlook over the same period has a likelihood of below-to-near average precipitation.