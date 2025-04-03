Quiet, seasonably cool weekend ahead

The weekend ahead is looking quiet with seasonably cool temperatures for early April.

Temperatures will be slightly above average on Friday with highs expected to be in the lower 50s under a partly sunny sky.

A cold front will approach from the west late Friday night as another storm system tracks across the lower Mississippi River Valley region. The northern fringe of that system may bring a rain chance to areas near and south of I-90. Precipitation along the front further west is expected to fizzle out with the front passing through by Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be near average over the weekend with highs expected to be around the middle 40s on Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday. Night lows will be in the 20s.

There will be some passing clouds on Saturday with more sunshine expected on Sunday. It’ll be breezy both days with a northwest wind gusting up to 25-30 mph at times.