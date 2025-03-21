Quiet Saturday, rain likely Sunday with snow possible late

The weekend will start quiet before a storm system arrives by Sunday with rain likely and possibly some snow showers on Sunday night.

Saturday will start with sunshine before clouds build through the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures are expected to be near average for late March with afternoon highs in the lower 40s.

There will be a chance of rain on Saturday evening before becoming more likely late in the night into Sunday morning. A few snowflakes may mix in at times as temperatures cool to the middle-30s.

Rain will be likely on Sunday along with a breezy south-to-west- wind with gusts up to 30-35 mph possible. High temperatures are expecting to be around the middle 40s.

Colder air will wraparound the system as it passes to the northeast leading to the chance of snow showers on Sunday evening. Accumulations are expected to be minimal, if any at all. Higher snow accumulations and impacts are more likely near and north of I-94 across North-Central Minnesota and Wisconsin.