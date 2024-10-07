Quiet, pleasantly cool Monday

The quiet weather pattern rolls on into the start of the new week along with pleasantly cool temperatures.

A weak disturbance will pass through bringing some clouds to the area beginning in the morning and lasting until around late afternoon or early evening. No rain is expected.

Temperatures, which started chilly in the 30s for many across the Weather First area, will climb to near average by afternoon with highs expected to be in the middle-to-upper 60s with a few places flirting with 70°.

The wind is expected to be light out of the west.

Clear skies remain overhead heading through Monday night with temperatures expected to slip back into the upper 30s to lower 40s by Tuesday morning.