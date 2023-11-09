Quiet, pleasantly cool weekend ahead

Quiet weather will carry over into Friday lasting through the upcoming weekend along with pleasantly cool temperatures for early November.

There will be a chill in the air for Friday as high temperatures will only manage the low-to-mid 40s under a partly sunny sky.

Temperatures will get a bit of a boost on Saturday as highs climb into the mid-to-upper 40s.

A warming trend begins on Sunday that will last through next week. A southerly wind will help to drive in warmer air with high temperatures expected to be in the low-to-mid 50s.