Quiet, pleasant weekend ahead

The weekend ahead is shaping up to a quiet one with pleasant temperatures for early August.

Saturday will start cool with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. They will rebound back to near 70° for an afternoon high under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. It’ll be a breezy day with a northwest wind gusting up to 25 MPH at times. Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 40s and 50s leading to low humidity.

Sunday will again start cool with temperatures near 50°. Warmer air will start to nudge in with high temperatures climbing into the lower-to-middle 70s. Humidity will be low once again with dew points in the 40s and 50s. The wind is expected to be much lighter.

Temperatures are expected to gradually warm heading into the new week eventually climbing to near and above average.