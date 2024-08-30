Quiet, pleasant weather through the weekend

A cold front will pass through the region on Friday clearing out the rest of the clouds and bringing in some drier and more comfortable air which will lead to a pleasant weather weekend ahead.

Friday will start with some clouds, but as drier air moves in, the clouds will clear with skies becoming sunny by late morning into the afternoon. Dew point temperatures will also lower making for a much more comfortable day. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s to near 80°.

Sunshine will rule the sky on Saturday with high temperatures near or in the low 80s. The humidity will continue to be low.

A dry cold front will slide through by early Sunday morning bringing south from Canada more cooler and fall-like air. High pressure will build in behind the front leading to sunny day with high temperatures expected to reach the lower 70s.

A clear sky, light wind and high pressure overhead will lead to a very cool Sunday night and early Monday morning as temperatures drop into the upper 40s for most areas.

Expect much of the same for Labor Day Monday with high temperatures returning to the lower 70s under a sunny sky.

Temperatures are expected to moderate back to near or slightly above average into the mid-to-upper 70s through the middle of the week.