Quiet more comfortable weekend ahead

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to end late Friday night into early Saturday from a storm system that will pass through the area.

The rest of the weekend is looking dry and quiet.

Sunshine will return for Saturday with high temperature back in the mid-to-upper 70s. A few 80s are also possible for some. It’ll still be a bit humid before a cold front slides through later in the day brining in drier and more comfortable air.

High pressure will settle in behind the front and with a light wind and clear skies, temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Sunday morning before bouncing back to near or in the low 70s by afternoon with low humidity making for a comfortable end to the weekend.