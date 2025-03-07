Quiet, mild weekend ahead with a jump to spring-like warmth next week

The weekend ahead is looking quiet with mild temperatures for early March, however much warmer air will settle into the area heading into next week with another taste of early spring-like weather.

Light snow will be possible across portions of North and Northeast Iowa through the Friday morning hours where some minor accumulations are possible. Rain may mix with snow at times as temperatures warm above freezing. Otherwise, the clouds will gradually clear over the area with a mostly sunny sky expected by late afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle-to-upper 30s.

Warmer weather arrives over the weekend with high temperatures expecting to be in the lower 40s on Saturday and middle 40s on Sunday. There will be some passing clouds at times, but overall plentiful of sunshine is expected both days. It’ll also be breezy both days with a west wind on Saturday and southwest wind on Sunday both gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Spring-like warmth surges in early next week as Monday high temperatures will be in the upper 50s. A front passing through by Tuesday will cool off temperatures a bit into the upper 40s to lower 50s through Thursday before another surge of warmth arrives by Friday with many places in the Weather First area possibly seeing their first 60° temperature of the year.

A storm system is expected to slide into the region next weekend that will bring the chance of rain and possibly snow along with gusty winds. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty on how this will evolve considering it’s over one week away. Details will be ironed out in the days ahead.