Quiet, mild Tuesday with winter storm to deliver heavy snow, blizzard conditions Wednesday

Tuesday will be the “calm before the storm” as they say as a winter storm will bring heavy snow, strong winds and blizzard conditions to the area on Wednesday likely leading to hazardous travel conditions.

Temperatures will push into the middle-to-upper 50s for highs across Southeast Minnesota with low-to-mid 60s likely across North Iowa as a boundary sets up just south of the area.

The storm approaches late Tuesday night into early Wednesday leading to the chance of rain showers. The rain will switch to snow from west-to-east through the morning hours into the afternoon. Sleet may mix in before changing to all snow which will become heavy at times especially during the afternoon and early evening. The snow will taper off by late evening with clearing skies into early Thursday morning.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for portions of Southeast Minnesota and North Iowa mainly east of I-35 while a BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for areas west of I-35. Strong wind gusts of 55-65 mph will lead to blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions.

Temperatures look to remain cool in the 30s and 40s from Thursday through the weekend.