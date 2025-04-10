Quiet, mild to end the week, even warmer this weekend

Despite the clouds around Thursday, temperatures have been in the low to mid-50s across southern Minnesota and north Iowa. Clouds will be stubborn to depart Friday, while temperatures will make it back to the mid-50s to around 60 degrees across the area.

Look for a nice, quiet end to the week with a light wind and comfortably cool conditions. Clouds will start to break through the afternoon with a nice taste of sunshine late Friday.

This weekend will be breezy and warmer Saturday and will otherwise remain quiet with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will climb to the mid-60s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday.

Another weak area of low pressure will swing through the region Sunday. A few showers are possible Sunday, but it’ll be far from a rain-out with plenty of time to enjoy outdoors. No soaking rain is on the way anytime soon.

Next week starts off cooler, but temperatures will moderate through the week, returning to the 60s by the middle to end of the week.