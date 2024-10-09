Quiet, mild October weather through Friday followed by big cooldown

The weather pattern is expected to remain quiet over the next several days with mild October weather continuing through the end of the week before turning much colder by the second half of the weekend into next week.

High pressure will dominate the local weather through Thursday leading to sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s.

A few more clouds will arrive on Friday as a frontal system passes through. Before it does, temperatures are expected to be mild once again with highs in the lower-to-middle 70s.

Cooler air will settle in on Saturday, but temperatures are still expected to be above average with highs in the middle 60s.

A secondary cold front will pass through by Sunday morning with much colder, Canadian air surging southward into the area as high temperatures only manage the middle 50s.

The cool weather carries over into next week with highs in the 50s through Wednesday.

The first freeze for much of the area is looking likely early next week as low temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.