Quiet, mild November weather heading into weekend

A stretch of quiet and mild November weather is likely heading into the weekend as temperatures look to climb several degrees above average.

A high pressure ridge will setup over the Great Lakes region amplifying the jet stream further north as a deep low pressure trough digs south over the western U.S.. This will result in southwesterly-to-southerly flow allowing mild Pacific air to surge into the region.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s to near 50° on Thursday with low-to-mid 50s likely on Friday through Sunday. The average high temperature during this period is around the middle 40s. Night lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

The mild stretch will also come with dry weather as the storm track is expected to be north.