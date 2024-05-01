Quiet, mild and breezy Wednesday

The showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday are long gone as quiet weather takes hold for Wednesday before another system brings rain back to the area on Thursday.

The day will start with sunshine with clouds gradually building in throughout the day into Wednesday night.

The wind will also remain elevated with gusts up to 30 mph possible at times.

Temperatures will be a few degrees above average for early May with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

A storm system will approach with rain likely develop sometime after midnight and become widespread heading into Thursday morning.