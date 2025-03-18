Quiet, mild and breezy Tuesday

Tuesday will be the “calm before the storm” as the saying goes with quiet weather expected before a powerful late-season winter storm arrives on Wednesday.

There will be some clouds around through the morning hours before becoming mostly sunny by afternoon.

A boundary laid out near the area will lead to a large contrast in temperatures with highs expecting to be in the middle-to-upper 50s across much of Southeast Minnesota while lower-to-middle 60s are likely across North Iowa.

An easterly wind will also ramp up heading into the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

The storm system will approach late Tuesday night leading to the chance of light rain showers heading into Wednesday morning as temperatures drop into the middle 30s.