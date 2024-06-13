Quiet end to the week with periods of rain over the weekend

High pressure will build into the area on Friday leading to a quiet end to the week before rain chances move right back in over the weekend.

Sunshine and dry weather return on Friday along with lower dew points and therefore less humidity. High temperatures will climb to around 80°.

A warm front will push into the area on Saturday with southerly flow bringing moisture from the south into the area. A system will pass through with showers likely sometime during the late morning and afternoon hours. A few thunderstorms are also possible.

The front will drape somewhere across the area with occasional showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday night and Sunday. There is still some uncertainty on the exact timing.

Moisture levels will be fairly high as dew points surge into the 60s so heavy rainfall is possible across the area, but again, there is still some uncertainty on where the heaviest may fall. Expect details to emerge in the coming days.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 70s on Saturday with 80s likely on Father’s Day Sunday.

Heat and humidity ramp up early next week as high temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday.