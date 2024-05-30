Quiet, dry Thursday with occasional rain chances through the weekend

High pressure overhead will keep the Weather First area dry through Thursday before rain chances arrive on Friday and lasting through the weekend.

Clouds will gradually build through the day on Thursday as moisture begins to increase. Despite the increasing clouds, there will be lots of sunshine, and with a breezy southerly wind, that will help boost temperatures into the mid-to-upper 70s.

A cold front will approach from the west with a few showers and storms possible near the I-35 corridor on Thursday evening before progressing further east overnight into Friday morning.

The front will stall out either over the local area or just north on Friday. That will determine where any additional showers and thunderstorms will likely redevelop.

The frontal boundary will be nearby through the weekend with multiple systems passing through leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms, although there will be lots of dry time.

High temperatures will range from near 70° on Friday to the upper 70s and low 80s by Sunday.