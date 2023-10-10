Quiet, cool through midweek; strong storm late week

All things on the weather front will be quiet through Wednesday before a strong storm impacts the area later in the week.

Areas of frost will be around for Tuesday morning and again Wednesday morning as temperatures dip into the low-to-mid 30s combined with clear skies and calm-to-light winds.

High pressure overhead will keep the weather pleasantly cool on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s for most areas with some locations climbing into the low 60s under mainly sunny skies.

Clouds build on Thursday as a storm system approaches from the west with rain developing Thursday afternoon. Rain will be moderate-to-heavy at times Thursday night and throughout the day on Friday. Winds will also ramp up during this time period with gusts up to 40 mph or higher.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the low-to-mid 50s with upper 40s to low 50s on Friday. However, a warm front associated with the storm system may get as far north as the Iowa-Minnesota state line, so it’s possible south of the front temperatures eclipse 60°. That’s not a guaranteed thing as the track of the storm still needs to be nailed down.

Rain will come to an end Saturday morning as the storm pulls away. When all is said and done, it’s possible most of the area receives 1-2″ of rainfall with higher amounts in some locations. The finer details will be ironed out as we get closer.