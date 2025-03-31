Quiet, cool Monday with rain, snow likely through midweek

The week will start quiet, but it’ll be brief as another storm system is set to impact the Weather First area with rain, snow and breezy winds through midweek.

Sunshine returns on Monday with pleasantly cool temperatures as highs reach the upper 30s to lower 40s which is a few degrees below average for late March.

Clouds will increase into Tuesday morning with rain and snow expected to develop across Western Minnesota and Northwest Iowa. It’ll push east into the Weather First area by late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be around the middle-to-upper 30s to near 40°. One or two degrees can make a difference is this precipitation will be rain, snow or a mix of both.

Temperatures will warm through Tuesday night into Wednesday with precipitation likely falling as mainly rain as the system pulls in warmer air as it approaches. A thunderstorm is even possible.

The system will push overhead and into Wisconsin on Wednesday leading to additional showers and a few thunderstorms with warmer temperatures as highs push into the middle-to-upper 50s. Any rain will end Wednesday evening.

The rest of the week is looking quiet with temperatures near average in the middle 40s on Thursday and lower 50s on Friday.