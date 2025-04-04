Quiet, cool into the weekend

We’ve got another, mostly cloudy day ahead for Friday. Clouds will begin to decrease Saturday, and we’re in for a lot more sunshine Sunday. Despite the changes in cloud cover, temperatures will remain seasonably cool from Friday through the weekend. Even cooler air moves in Sunday night, keeping temperatures for many of us in the 30s.

With all that said, after a few weeks of very active weather ranging from snow to thunderstorms, we’re catching a nice break from the action from this weekend through much of next week.