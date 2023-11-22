Quiet, chilly weather through Thanksgiving

A quiet and chilly weather pattern will take hold and persist through Thanksgiving.

Sunshine returns to the sky on Wednesday along with some passing clouds. A breezy southwest wind will boost temperatures into the mid-to-upper 40s.

A cold front will slide through Wednesday night with some chilly Canadian air to follow.

Thanksgiving will start with temperatures in the 20s, however a brisk north wind will lead to feels-like temperatures in the teens. Despite a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will only manage the low-to-mid 30s with feels-like temperatures in the 20s throughout the day.

It’ll be colder yet for Friday as the day will start with temperatures in the teens and feels-like temperatures in the single digits. For anyone heading out to do some shopping make sure to dress accordingly. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Temperatures will generally remain in the mid-30s throughout the weekend.

A system may bring some snowflakes to northern Iowa on Saturday night into Sunday, but the latest trends continue to weaken the system and push it further south into central and southern Iowa.