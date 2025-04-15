Quiet, bright through Wednesday, showers and storms return Thursday into Friday

If you haven’t had the opportunity to take advantage of the beautiful, spring weather yet, there’s still plenty of time through Wednesday.

We’re in for a clear sky Tuesday night through Wednesday morning and gradually increasing clouds through Wednesday afternoon. Highs are headed into the low to mid-60s Wednesday along with a more gentle, southeast breeze.

Southerly winds will increase Wednesday night into Thursday, helping to draw more moisture into the area. A wave of low pressure is causing that increase in the wind, and will be responsible for more shower and thunderstorm activity Thursday.

A few strong storms are possible Thursday, especially in the late afternoon through evening. Hail is the primary threat from any strong to severe storms. However, the potential for severe weather is higher to our south, mainly in central to southwest Iowa.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will linger into Friday, which is good news as we can use the rain. Sunshine returns Saturday for a quiet start to the weekend.